iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 6053215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $244,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 135,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

