iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 23660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.78.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,418,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,871,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,843,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.