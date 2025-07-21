WT Wealth Management Sells 310 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.83. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

