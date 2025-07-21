Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $633.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $633.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $606.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.82. The firm has a market cap of $637.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

