Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,393 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE APH opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $104.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.