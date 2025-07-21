Tabor Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

American Tower stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.82. The stock had a trading volume of 81,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,820. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

