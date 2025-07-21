Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 359087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 135,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,495,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,579,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

