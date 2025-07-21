Critical Survey: Target Hospitality (TH) versus Its Peers

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Target Hospitality to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Target Hospitality and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality
|12.71%
|11.34%
|6.94%
|Target Hospitality Competitors
|-115.17%
|-63.58%
|-9.29%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Target Hospitality and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2.75
|Target Hospitality Competitors
|539
|1580
|3026
|50
|2.50
Risk and Volatility
Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Target Hospitality and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality
|$386.27 million
|$71.26 million
|17.95
|Target Hospitality Competitors
|$4.00 billion
|$328.73 million
|32.96
Target Hospitality’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Target Hospitality beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
