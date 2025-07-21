Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 40,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 42.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 430,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1%

WMT stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,695 shares of company stock worth $13,336,162. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.