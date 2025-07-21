Top Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – July 20th

Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medications and related healthcare products. Their performance is influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, competitive pipelines and broader healthcare policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $771.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $731.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

ABT stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. 19,570,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.92 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $9.69 on Friday, hitting $415.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,037. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.38 and a 200-day moving average of $472.67.

