Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

PANW stock opened at $195.78 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

