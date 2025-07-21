Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,226,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Comcast by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.