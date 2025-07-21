4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.40.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $185.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

