Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $156.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $254.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

