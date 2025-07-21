Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $632.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.82. The firm has a market cap of $637.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $632.58.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.