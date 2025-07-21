Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $576.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.22. The stock has a market cap of $693.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $578.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

