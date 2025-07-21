Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $345.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Gartner traded as low as $352.29 and last traded at $353.18, with a volume of 148701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $355.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.56.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Gartner

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.