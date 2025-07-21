Reviewing Armlogi (BTOC) and Its Peers

Jul 21st, 2025

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Armlogi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Armlogi $166.98 million $7.44 million -7.20
Armlogi Competitors $6.81 billion $184.70 million 13.81

Armlogi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Armlogi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Armlogi -5.31% -28.58% -5.89%
Armlogi Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Risk and Volatility

Armlogi has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armlogi peers beat Armlogi on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Armlogi Company Profile

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

