Reviewing Armlogi (BTOC) and Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership
55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Armlogi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Armlogi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Armlogi
|$166.98 million
|$7.44 million
|-7.20
|Armlogi Competitors
|$6.81 billion
|$184.70 million
|13.81
Armlogi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi. Armlogi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Armlogi
|-5.31%
|-28.58%
|-5.89%
|Armlogi Competitors
|2.85%
|-6.69%
|2.80%
Risk and Volatility
Armlogi has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Armlogi peers beat Armlogi on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Armlogi Company Profile
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
