Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.80 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.