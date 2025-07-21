Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.80 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
