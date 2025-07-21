Investors Buy Large Volume of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 25,314 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 873% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,601 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of URNM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 732,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.