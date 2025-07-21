Reviewing Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) and Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Champion Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -64.06% -43.70% -15.07% Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 3D Systems and Champion Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40 Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.48%. Given 3D Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Champion Industries.

This table compares 3D Systems and Champion Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $440.12 million 0.59 -$255.59 million ($2.09) -0.91 Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Champion Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3D Systems beats Champion Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Champion Industries

Champion Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture. The company offers signage, banners, displays, window clings, wall coverings, and printing services. It also provides commercial interior design; and warehousing fulfillment of print and office supply goods. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

