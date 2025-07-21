Gries Financial LLC Sells 811 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,263,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,724,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,006,000. Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,436,000. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,026,000.

MOAT opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

