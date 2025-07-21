Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Lifted by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.3% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $62,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.68. 258,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

