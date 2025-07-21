Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) vs. Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Head to Head Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webco Industries and Omega Flex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.22 $16.05 million $8.95 20.89 Omega Flex $101.68 million 3.35 $18.01 million $1.72 19.61

Get Webco Industries alerts:

Omega Flex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Webco Industries. Omega Flex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

36.1% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Omega Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Webco Industries and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webco Industries 1.23% N/A N/A Omega Flex 17.40% 21.09% 16.89%

Risk and Volatility

Webco Industries has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Flex has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omega Flex beats Webco Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

About Omega Flex

(Get Free Report)

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, fabricating distributors, wholesalers, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Webco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.