iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $436.84. The stock had a trading volume of 89,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,083. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $436.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.