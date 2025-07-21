Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £3,900.80 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 8,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62), for a total value of £3,900.80 ($5,232.46).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Thomas Spain sold 56,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62), for a total value of £25,999.66 ($34,875.47).

On Tuesday, June 17th, Thomas Spain sold 68,143 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63), for a total value of £32,027.21 ($42,960.71).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 78,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £31,520 ($42,280.35).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 131,679 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £52,671.60 ($70,652.72).

On Thursday, May 29th, Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £47,808.40 ($64,129.31).

Staffline Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:STAF traded up GBX 1.84 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 48.44 ($0.65). 60,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 50 ($0.67).

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

