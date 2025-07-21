Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners in Financial Planning grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $448.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.