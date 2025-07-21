Tabor Asset Management LP Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tabor Asset Management LP cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up about 1.6% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,915 shares of company stock worth $12,036,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.22. 42,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,458. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

