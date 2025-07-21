Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 494 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

