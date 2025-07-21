Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) in the last few weeks:

7/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $327.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $330.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

7/9/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $259.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating.

7/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

7/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $298.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/2/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $298.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $305.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/27/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/25/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

6/23/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

6/2/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

6/2/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

6/2/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/2/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2025 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,489,105. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average is $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $811.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

