Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Takes $5.95 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.4% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 467,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

