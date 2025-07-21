WT Wealth Management Buys 9,361 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.8% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $146.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

