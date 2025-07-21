Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.