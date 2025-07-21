HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.