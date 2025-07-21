Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $271.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.19. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

