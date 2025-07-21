Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 10.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $463,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $3,405,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 470,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,710 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 77,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

