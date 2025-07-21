Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,844,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,471. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

