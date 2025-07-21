4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Has $338,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000.

SPDW stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

