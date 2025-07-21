Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5,003.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
Shares of PLYA stock remained flat at $13.48 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.
