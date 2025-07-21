The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BA opened at $229.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $233.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.