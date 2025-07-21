Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys 140,058 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Aura Biosciences accounts for about 2.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Aura Biosciences were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 5,766.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AURA. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,218.30. This represents a 13.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony S. Gibney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,414.80. This represents a 591.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 2.7%

Aura Biosciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. 17,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,503. The company has a market cap of $346.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

