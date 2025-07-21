Windle Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Windle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 4.0% of Windle Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE UL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.76. 182,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,148. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.98.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

