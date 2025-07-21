iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Obermeyer Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $93,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $8.31 on Monday, hitting $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,660. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

