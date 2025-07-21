Fagan Associates Inc. Purchases 1,247 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 91,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,095. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

