Tabor Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Tabor Asset Management LP lessened its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,483 shares during the quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Chewy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $38.46. 480,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,213. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Chewy has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

