Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,874,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. 269,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,912. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

