Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

REGN traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $548.64. 56,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.