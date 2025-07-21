Tabor Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 120,000 Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ OAKU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 62,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911. Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Oak Woods Acquisition Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

