Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of JGRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.65. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

