Tabor Asset Management LP Invests $1.64 Million in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,017,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. Tabor Asset Management LP owned 0.95% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of EQC stock remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQC

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.